Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,568 Consensus PT from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

DLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,771 ($49.27) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,535.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.59%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

