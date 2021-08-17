Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUG. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.97.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.81. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.