Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.28 ($22.68).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €21.28 ($25.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -5.11. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a twelve month high of €21.68 ($25.51).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.