Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.92 ($75.20).

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €57.69 ($67.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,981 shares. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €57.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

