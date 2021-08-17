DEXTools (DEXT) Price Up 35.2% Over Last Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $42.52 million and $440,780.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00935990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049697 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 99,293,843 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

