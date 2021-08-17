Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.98. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

