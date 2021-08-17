Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $397.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

