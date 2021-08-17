Dickerson Wright Sells 20,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,013,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 3,733 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $347,169.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63.

Shares of NVEE traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,795 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,344,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

