Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 375 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $15.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $909.62. The stock had a trading volume of 375,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,078. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $881.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.