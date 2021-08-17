Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.78. 2,253,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.38. The stock has a market cap of $397.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.