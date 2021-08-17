Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,551 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.59. The company had a trading volume of 815,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.