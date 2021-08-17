Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. 1,896,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,289. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

