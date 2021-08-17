DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DLH stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

