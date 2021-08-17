DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. DLH has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DLH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in DLH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

