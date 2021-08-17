Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

DLPN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 11,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 4,106.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dolphin Entertainment were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

