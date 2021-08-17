Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $513.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

