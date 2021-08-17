DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $220.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.80.

NYSE:DASH traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.83. 14,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,767. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion and a PE ratio of -25.69. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

