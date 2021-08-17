Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $292.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $292.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.00909666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00049126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.