DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $370,499.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,848.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $669.31 or 0.01459810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00363149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00123224 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003598 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

