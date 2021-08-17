Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.34.

DREUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 1,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

