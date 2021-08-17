DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.86. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $149.75 and a 12 month high of $254.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSDVF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

