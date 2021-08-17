Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 582,281 shares of company stock valued at $142,156,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.99. 3,459,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

