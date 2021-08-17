Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 36,967 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,587. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.