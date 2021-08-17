Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,676 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $61,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

