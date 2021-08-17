Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. 43,438,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

