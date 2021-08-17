DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,704. The company has a market cap of $606.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.59. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15.

In related news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DXP Enterprises stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

