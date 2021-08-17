Dynamic Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $69.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,850.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.39 or 0.06936381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $669.41 or 0.01459962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00387001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00148237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.10 or 0.00586907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00362685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00330071 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

