Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 29,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,857,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Specifically, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,389,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,877,971. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.