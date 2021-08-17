Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $924,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.94. 488,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.88. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

