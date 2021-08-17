Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,340 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.