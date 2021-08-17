Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $164.65. 7,629,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,818. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

