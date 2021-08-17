Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,597 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 182,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,734,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,413. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

