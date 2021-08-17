Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

BAC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. 43,438,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059,293. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.99. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

