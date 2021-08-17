Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,685 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,685 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,837,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

