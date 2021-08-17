Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.69. 4,309,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.75 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

