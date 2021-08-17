Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $582,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $32.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,746.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,624.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

