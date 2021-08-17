Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

PWB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.17. 17,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,647. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.57.

