Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.26. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

