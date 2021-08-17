Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $168.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

