ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

