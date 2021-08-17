EJF Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 24th (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

EJF Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 24th. EJF Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of EJF Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

EJFAU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. EJF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in EJF Acquisition by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

