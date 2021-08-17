Electrum Dark Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,182.95 and $99.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.59 or 0.00238716 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

