Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 64.0% in July

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 459,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELDN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELDN opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.