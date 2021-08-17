Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,242.0 days.

ELMUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

