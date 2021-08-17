Eltek (ELTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of -2.65. Eltek has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

