Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 76,965 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 97.1% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 761,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

