Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

