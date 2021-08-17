Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 677 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 160.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

VEEV stock opened at $319.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

