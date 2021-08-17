Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $5.66 Million Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.45% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

