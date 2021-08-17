Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 126,197 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,197 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $15,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 204,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $5,773,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

